Video: South African court orders arrest of ex-president Jacob Zuma
Former South African President Jacob Zuma was sentenced to prison by South Africa’s highest court for financial scandals committed during his tenure as president from 2009 to 2018.
Mr. Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is sentenced to 15 months in prison. Fifth, Mr. Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is ordered to submit to South African police at Nkandla Police Station or Johannesburg Central Police Station within five calendar days from the date of this order. It is declared that Mr. Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is guilty of the crime of contempt of court for failure to comply with the order issued by this jurisdiction of the judicial commission of inquiry into the allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including state bodies. This is Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma.
