Video: Several protesters killed in Myanmar military crackdown

Several protesters killed in Myanmar military crackdown

On Sunday, the military used live ammunition and tear gas in towns in Myanmar, attacking protesters calling for a return to democracy since the February 1 coup. At least 18 have been killed, according to the United Nations.

