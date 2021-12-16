World
Video: Several children killed in Australia after falling from bouncy castle
Several children killed in Australia after falling from bouncy castle
At least five schoolchildren have been killed and several others injured after gusts of wind blew away a bouncy castle in the Australian state of Tasmania.
“On a day when these children were supposed to celebrate their last day of elementary school, we all mourn their loss. Our hearts are breaking for the families and loved ones, classmates, teachers, of those young people who were kidnapped too soon. “Young children are having a fun day with their families and it turns out to be such a horrific tragedy this time of year. It breaks your heart.
