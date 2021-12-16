World

Video: Several children killed in Australia after falling from bouncy castle

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

new video loaded: Several children killed in Australia after falling from bouncy castle

transcription

transcription

Several children killed in Australia after falling from bouncy castle

At least five schoolchildren have been killed and several others injured after gusts of wind blew away a bouncy castle in the Australian state of Tasmania.

“On a day when these children were supposed to celebrate their last day of elementary school, we all mourn their loss. Our hearts are breaking for the families and loved ones, classmates, teachers, of those young people who were kidnapped too soon. “Young children are having a fun day with their families and it turns out to be such a horrific tragedy this time of year. It breaks your heart.

recent episodes in International

International video coverage of the New York Times.

International video coverage of the New York Times.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Human rights groups report wave of abuses against Tigrayans in Ethiopia

2 hours ago

High-yielding seeds could address food shortages, put Africa on zero hunger path – Experts

2 hours ago

US imposes sanctions on China for abuse against Uyghurs – Times of India

6 hours ago

Turkey raises minimum wage as pound collapses and inflation wreaks havoc

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button