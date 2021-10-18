Video: Schools reopen as Australian cities ease virus restrictions

Now hitting the 80% mark, a number of restrictions are relaxed across the board, but especially for parents and children, school is back. Took my son William to school this morning, massive queues, excited parents. We do know, however, that for many children they will be anxious on the first day of school again for many. But just being here and meeting some of the students, there is a lot of excitement, people – a lot of our kids have been going through a very difficult time, not being able to interact and play with their friends. Coming back to class is an exciting day. Today too, as you know, 80% means that we are lifting a lot of restrictions. Caps are gone for weddings and funerals. We can now get up and have a drink in a bar. There is still a long way to go. This journey is not over. We have a first dose rate of over 90%. We want to get it even higher. And if people can keep making that effort, it will make a real difference in ensuring that we can safely open up.