Video: Scenes from Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle

Scenes from Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle

The funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, took place on Saturday, after his death last week at the age of 99. .

[military marching command] [music] [music] [singing] [singing U.K. national anthem, “God Save the Queen”] We are here today in St. George’s Chapel to hand over to God the soul of his servant, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways his long life blessed us. We were inspired by her unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by her service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by her courage, courage and faith.

