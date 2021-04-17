Video: Scenes from Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle

[military marching command] [music] [music] [singing] [singing U.K. national anthem, “God Save the Queen”] We are here today in St. George’s Chapel to hand over to God the soul of his servant, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways his long life blessed us. We were inspired by her unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by her service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by her courage, courage and faith.