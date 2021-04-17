World
Video: Scenes from Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle
new video loaded: Scenes from Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle
transcription
transcription
Scenes from Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle
The funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, took place on Saturday, after his death last week at the age of 99. .
-
[military marching command] [music] [music] [singing] [singing U.K. national anthem, “God Save the Queen”] We are here today in St. George’s Chapel to hand over to God the soul of his servant, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways his long life blessed us. We were inspired by her unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by her service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by her courage, courage and faith.
Recent episodes of International
International video coverage of the New York Times.
International video coverage of the New York Times.
Source link