Video: Russian film crew returns from filming on the space station
Russian actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko returned to Earth after spending 12 days aboard the International Space Station filming the first feature film with scenes shot in space.
20 yards, guys. Prepare yourselves. Landing confirmed. Landing confirmed at 11:35 p.m. Central time, 12:35 a.m. Eastern time. 10:35 am Kazakhstan time. Oleg Novitsky at home after 191 days in space, Peresild and Shipenko’s 12-day film mission coming to an end. “Producer-director Klim Shipenko now out of Soyuz. ” “How are you?” And there is Yulia Peresild, the Russian actress, now out of the Soyuz vehicle. Having a few minutes to bask in the Sunday morning sun, they will soon be transported to the nearby inflatable medical tent to step out of those Russian Sokol launch and entry suits and put on more comfortable clothes. Yulia Peresild, the Russian actress, having been given a bouquet of flowers. They will be brought back in three Russian Mi-8 helicopters to Karaganda, Kazakhstan, shortly.
