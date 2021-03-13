World
Video: Protesters defy Covid restrictions at rally for murdered Londoner
Protesters defy Covid restrictions to rally for slain London woman
Thousands of people gathered on Saturday at Clapham Common, London’s park near where 33-year-old Sarah Everard was last seen alive. Her death sparked anger and solidarity in the face of violence against women.
“We know the police intimidate us.” “We know the police intimidate us.” “We say no.” “We say no.” “The police are trying to suppress us.” “The police are trying to suppress us.” “It’s a sickening answer.” “It’s a sickening answer.” [applause] [chanting] “Let’s talk.” [chanting] “Let’s talk.” [cheering] [chanting] “No justice, no peace.” [cheering] [yelling] [booing] [chanting] “The police are not protecting us.”
