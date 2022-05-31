World Video: Protester Throws Pastry at the Mona Lisa usama Send an email 53 mins ago0 3 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit VKontakte Odnoklassniki Pocket The protester faked a disability to get close to the painting before throwing a pastry at it, smearing cream on its glass case. The painting was not damaged. Source link Show More Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit VKontakte Odnoklassniki Pocket Share via Email Print usama With Product You Purchase Subscribe to our mailing list to get the new updates! Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur. Enter your Email address zambia: Xi Jinping says China to strengthen, broaden bilateral ties with Zambia - Times of India Related Articles zambia: Xi Jinping says China to strengthen, broaden bilateral ties with Zambia – Times of India 2 hours ago South Africa Jobless Rate Declines for First Time Since 2020 3 hours ago Israel signs first Arab free trade agreement with UAE 5 hours ago Trump Policies Sent US Tumbling in a Climate Ranking 7 hours ago Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Check Also Close World Trump Policies Sent US Tumbling in a Climate Ranking 7 hours ago