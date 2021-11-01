World

Video: Prince Charles urges climate action ahead of COP26 summit

Prince Charles urges climate action ahead of COP26 summit

Addressing world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Rome, Prince Charles called the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow a “last-ditch fair” to avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

Ladies and gentlemen, COP26 starts tomorrow in Glasgow. It is literally the last-ditch sedan. We must now translate the beautiful words into even more beautiful actions. And as the enormity of the climate challenge dominates people’s conversations from newsrooms to trade shows, and the future of humanity in nature itself hangs in the balance, surely it’s time to put our differences aside and to seize this unique opportunity to launch a substantial green recovery. by putting the world economy on a confident and sustainable course and thus save our planet.

