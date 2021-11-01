Video: Prince Charles urges climate action ahead of COP26 summit

Ladies and gentlemen, COP26 starts tomorrow in Glasgow. It is literally the last-ditch sedan. We must now translate the beautiful words into even more beautiful actions. And as the enormity of the climate challenge dominates people’s conversations from newsrooms to trade shows, and the future of humanity in nature itself hangs in the balance, surely it’s time to put our differences aside and to seize this unique opportunity to launch a substantial green recovery. by putting the world economy on a confident and sustainable course and thus save our planet.