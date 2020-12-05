Video: Premier of Manitoba denounces virus skeptics, calls for vacation safety

If you don’t think Covid is real, right now you are an idiot – you have to understand that we are all in the same boat. You cannot fail to understand this. Stay away. So I’m the guy who has to tell you to stay away on Christmas and over the holidays you celebrate with your faith or without your faith, who you celebrate with – normally with friends and family – with whom you celebrate. share memories and build memories. I am that guy. And I will say that …… because it will keep you safe. I’m the guy who steals Christmas to keep you safe because you have to do it now, you have to do the right thing because next year we will have a lot to celebrate, and we will celebrate this year if we do right thing this year. You don’t need like me. I hope in the years to come you could respect me for having the courage to tell you the right thing, and here is the right thing. Stay safe, protect each other, love each other, take care of each other, you have so many ways to show it, but don’t get together this Christmas.