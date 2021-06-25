World
Video: Pig sculpture in Rome disfigured in response to animal rights
A sculpture of a roast pig, a new public art installation paying homage to the Italian capital, was removed on Friday after the statue was vandalized with cherry red paint.
New York Times reporter: Here I am, in Trastevere, looking at the porchetta statue being lifted and carried away. The person who is photographing in the gray shirt is the artist because overnight someone has dripped cherry red paint on it. And they decided to remove the sculpture.
