Video: Philippine President announces his retirement

Philippine President announces his retirement

President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will step down from politics and not run for vice-president next year, but has given no indication of when he will step down.

Now I would like to address the whole nation. The universal feeling of Filipinos, as reflected in different surveys, in many forums, caucuses and meetings to discuss what I should be doing in my life, the dominant feeling of Filipinos is that I am not qualified and that it would be a violation of the Constitution to circumvent the law, the spirit of the Constitution, and therefore in obedience to the will of the people who, after all, placed me as President many years ago. And today, I am announcing my retirement from politics.

