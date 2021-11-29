Video: Omicron demonstrates need for global response to Covid, WHO says

If there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that no region, country, community, and person is safe until all of us are. The emergence of the highly mutated variant of Omicron underscores how perilous and precarious our situation is. South Africa and Botswana should be thanked for detecting, sequencing and reporting this variant, without being penalized. Indeed, Omicron demonstrates why the world needs a new pandemic deal. Our current system prevents countries from alerting others to the threats that will inevitably land on their shores. We don’t yet know if Omicron is associated with more transmission, more serious illness, more risk of re-infections, or more risk of avoiding vaccines. Scientists at WHO and around the world are urgently working to answer these questions.