Video: Olympic Games organizers report first cases of virus in athletes’ village

There is no such thing as zero risk and we all agree. At the same time, the mixing and crossing of populations is incredibly limited, incredibly limited. And we can make transmission between different groups almost impossible. I almost qualify. [The] screening program, since July 1 has already delivered more than 30,000 results. That is how diligent we are in terms of monitoring the people who are here and will continue to do so. They are probably the most controlled population today, anywhere in the world. We want to be truly flawless game participants and that’s something we constantly relay. And we are doing it to achieve these goals of safe games for participants, safe games for the Japanese people.