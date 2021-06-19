Video of Montreal police kneeling in front of black teenager causes uproar
MONTREAL – For some Canadians, the 90-second video evoked memories of George floyd: A white policeman seems to be kneeling on the neck of a black teenager who is face down on a street in Montreal.
Police said on Saturday they were investigating what happened after a video of the meeting sparked an outcry from politicians and human rights activists, many of whom were alarmed at how the 14-year-old seems to have been overpowered.
Montreal police said the meeting took place on June 10 after police officers were called to the scene of a brawl between 15 youths near a high school in Montreal’s Villeray neighborhood. They said two of the youths were armed.
It was not clear what happened before the agent’s meeting with the teenager. the The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the teenager was overpowered by the police knees for less than a minute and that a policeman said the youngster had what appeared to be a stun gun.
The outcry comes as Canada experiences a national awakening over institutional racism, including among the police force, which has been fueled by the Black Lives Matter movement. The murder of Mr. Floyd last year by Minneapolis police officers sparked this movement.
“It brings back memories of what happened to George Floyd because the police use the same technique,” said Balarama Holiness, a human rights defender running for mayor of Montreal.
“The police must be held accountable,” continued Mr Holness. “These forms of technique should not be allowed, period.”
Fernando Belton, a criminal defense attorney who represents the teenager in the video, said he and another teenager, also 14, were apprehended after police arrived at the scene and the teenagers began to flee. He said a teenager was caught by two police officers, while the second was arrested by six police officers. He said both had knees placed over their necks.
“Why do you need so many police forces on teenagers?” Asked Mr. Belton, who teaches a course on racial profiling at the University of Ottawa. “These are not criminals we are talking about, but teenagers arrested in broad daylight.”
The outcry over the video comes after Brenda Lucki, the commissioner of Canada’s legendary national police force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, was forced to go back on his previous denials of systemic racism within the force. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among those who argued that police forces across the country are grappling with systemic racism.
Last year, Canadians reacted indignantly to video from a police on-board camera showing a native chief detained by a policeman and pinned to the ground by another, hit on the head and strangled.
While Canada prides itself on being a progressive and liberal stronghold, human rights advocates say its law enforcement agencies must undergo fundamental cultural changes to prevent the targeting of minorities.
Concerns about police behavior have spread beyond Montreal. A study by the Ontario Human Rights Commission found that between 2013 and 2017, black people in Toronto were almost 20 times more likely than whites to be involved in fatal shootings by Toronto police forces.
