Video of Montreal police kneeling in front of black teenager causes uproar

MONTREAL – For some Canadians, the 90-second video evoked memories of George floyd: A white policeman seems to be kneeling on the neck of a black teenager who is face down on a street in Montreal.

Police said on Saturday they were investigating what happened after a video of the meeting sparked an outcry from politicians and human rights activists, many of whom were alarmed at how the 14-year-old seems to have been overpowered.

Montreal police said the meeting took place on June 10 after police officers were called to the scene of a brawl between 15 youths near a high school in Montreal’s Villeray neighborhood. They said two of the youths were armed.

It was not clear what happened before the agent’s meeting with the teenager. the The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the teenager was overpowered by the police knees for less than a minute and that a policeman said the youngster had what appeared to be a stun gun.