Video: New Zealand reviews anti-terrorism laws after stabbing

New Zealand reviews anti-terrorism laws after stabbing

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a man who injured seven people in a West Auckland supermarket had been under government surveillance for months before the attack and authorities had tried “every avenue legal ”to protect people from him.

In mid-July, the individual was released into the community and surveillance began immediately. At the end of July, I received a written update on the case. On the night of August, I met with officials and discussed other options to try to reduce the risk that this person posed to the community. At the end of August, officials, including the police commissioner, raised the possibility of speeding up amendments to anti-terrorism legislation. Within 48 hours of these discussions, the Minister of Justice contacted the chairman of the select committee with the intention of speeding up this change in law. It was yesterday, the very day of the attack. As you can see, the agencies used every tool at their disposal to protect innocent people from this individual. All legal avenues have been tried. But we owe it to everyone to have other people looking at the facts of this case as well. To analyze them, to see what has been done and what more could have been done. The IPCA and the coroner will play an important role in this work. But we must also look to the future as we always have. We must be prepared to make the changes that we know have not necessarily changed history, but could change the future.

