Video: New Zealand relaxes quarantine requirements

The government has been considering how to rebalance our MIQ system to ensure that Kiwis can continue to return home, while we are also providing more spaces for high risk community cases and their contacts. We are also keenly aware of the pressure building at the border as the world begins to reconnect and more New Zealanders, here and abroad, want to be able to reconnect with their loved ones. MIQ stays will be reduced from 14 days to seven days. Travelers are tested on Day Zero, Day 3 and Day 6, and undertake a rapid antigen test before leaving MIQ. They will then isolate themselves at home for short periods of about three days. They will have a PCR test on day 9 since they have returned home, and they will wait at home until this result comes back. The second step allows us to reopen the border to more low-risk travelers, allowing them to bypass the MIQ entirely, and we’ll start with travelers from low-risk Pacific island countries. The third step is that we can reach more isolated people at home. This option will be made available to a growing number of fully vaccinated travelers during the first quarter of 2022. In the meantime, my message to all New Zealanders, whether here or abroad, is very, very simple. To get vaccinated. Then we can all start doing the things we love again and see the people we love.