World

Video: Myanmar security forces crack down on protesters

Photo of usama usama Send an email 10 hours ago
0 20 Less than a minute

new video loaded: Myanmar security forces crack down on protesters

transcription

transcription

Myanmar security forces crack down on protesters

Security forces opened fire on protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar on Saturday, witnesses said, killing two people and injuring dozens. Protesters have been rallying for weeks against the February 1 military coup.

[crowd noise] [clapping] [crowd noise] [loud bangs] [loud bangs] [coughing] [sirens]

Recent episodes of News clips: Asia-Pacific


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 10 hours ago
0 20 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

‘War zone’: witnesses describe violence during protests in Myanmar

3 hours ago

Tensions rise between Somalia and UAE over delayed elections

4 hours ago

UN nuclear chief in Iran as he threatens surveillance cameras – Times of India

5 hours ago

Seven hundred leagues under Titan’s methane seas

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button