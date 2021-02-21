Video: Myanmar security forces crack down on protesters

World
Security forces opened fire on protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar on Saturday, witnesses said, killing two people and injuring dozens. Protesters have been rallying for weeks against the February 1 military coup.
