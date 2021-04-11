World

Video: ‘My dear daddy was a very special person’, says Prince Charles

I especially wanted to say that my father, I suppose over the past 70 years, has rendered the most remarkable and dedicated service to the Queen, to my family and to the country, as well as to the entire Commonwealth. And as you can imagine, I miss my family and my father very much. He was a much loved and appreciated figure, and outside of anything I can imagine, and we are so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere in the world and in the Commonwealth, who also share, I think, our loss and our sorrow. And my dear daddy was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that were said about him. And from that point of view, we, my family, are deeply grateful for it all. It will support us in this particular loss and in this particularly sad time.


