World

Video: Mourners gather at vigil for slain UK lawmaker

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 4 Less than a minute

new video loaded: Mourners gather at vigil for slain UK lawmaker

transcription

transcription

Mourners gather at vigil for slain UK lawmaker

At a memorial for David Amess in Leigh-on-Sea, England, mourners lit candles for the Tory MP who was killed in a knife attack on Friday while meeting with his constituents.

He was absolutely passionate about this city, absolutely passionate about serving his constituents, and in that sense he died tragically as he lived.

recent episodes in News clips: Europe


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 4 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

School and cultural institution aim to level the playing field for women and girls in rural Uganda

54 mins ago

2 earthquakes measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Nepal; no damage reported: Officials – Times of India

2 hours ago

CCTV +: Peng Liyuan calls for advancing health, digital education for girls and women

3 hours ago

Why doesn’t Colombia let Martha Sepúlveda die?

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button