Video: Mourners gather at vigil for slain UK lawmaker
Mourners gather at vigil for slain UK lawmaker
At a memorial for David Amess in Leigh-on-Sea, England, mourners lit candles for the Tory MP who was killed in a knife attack on Friday while meeting with his constituents.
He was absolutely passionate about this city, absolutely passionate about serving his constituents, and in that sense he died tragically as he lived.
