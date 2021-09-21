World

Video: Melbourne construction workers protest vaccination mandate

Melbourne construction workers protest vaccination mandate

Up to 2,000 protesters took to the streets of Melbourne, Australia for the second day in a row, angry over new workplace vaccination requirements.

Throughout the day, we saw a journalist assaulted on several occasions. We saw three injured policemen. It is totally unacceptable. Nobody, being a police officer, a journalist, nobody, nobody should come to work and suffer injuries at the expense of people who claim to be protesting for freedom.

