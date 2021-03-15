Video: London police respond to criticism of Sarah Everard’s vigilance tactics

It would be good for the confidence of the public for this police operation, in the context in which it was taking place, in rounds, given, of course, the extraordinary force of feeling that there was at the time, but also considering the fact that we are still in a pandemic – illegal gatherings are illegal gatherings. Officers must act if people are putting themselves in massive danger. I don’t think anyone who was not involved in the operation can really comment in detail on the merits and the flaw in the operation. You know, it’s devilishly difficult policing, but also, I’m sure for people who wanted to, you know, express their feelings, it was a tough situation for them. And – and that’s why he needs a cold, clear, sober examination. Six o’clock yesterday was really calm and peaceful. Very few policemen around, respectful, people laying flowers, not gathering and, you know, a vigil that didn’t break the rules. Unfortunately, later we had a very large crowd that gathered, a lot of speeches. And, rightly so, from what I can see, my team felt that this is now an illegal gathering, which poses a considerable risk to people’s health, according to the regulations. A really unpleasant position for my officers. But then they moved around to try to explain to people, to engage with people, to get people to disperse from this illegal gathering. And many, many, many people have done it. Unfortunately, a small minority did not.