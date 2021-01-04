Video: Lockdown returns for Britain as business soars

As I speak to you this evening, our hospitals are under more pressure from Covid than at any time since the start of the pandemic. In England alone, the number of Covid patients in hospitals rose by almost a third last week to almost 27,000. And that number is 40% higher than the first peak in April. On December 29, more than 80,000 people tested positive for Covid across the UK, a new record. The number of deaths has increased by 20% over the past week and will unfortunately increase further. And my thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones. With most of the country already under extreme measures, it is clear that we must do more together to bring this new variant under control while our vaccines are rolled out. In England, we must therefore enter a national lockout, hard enough to contain this variant. You can only leave your home for limited reasons permitted by law, such as buying basic necessities, working – if you absolutely cannot work from home – to exercise, seeking medical assistance, such as passing by. a Covid test or escaping domestic violence. Primary schools, secondary schools and colleges across England must switch to remote services from tomorrow, except for vulnerable children and the children of key workers.