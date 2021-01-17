World

Video: Kremlin critic Navalny arrested on arrival in Moscow

Kremlin critic Navalny arrested on arrival in Moscow

After recovering from near-fatal poisoning in Germany, Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny returned to Moscow on Sunday and was detained at the airport.

Whether it’s reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest styling trends and scientific developments, Times Video reporters offer an eye-opening and unforgettable view of the world.

