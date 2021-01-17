World
Video: Kremlin critic Navalny arrested on arrival in Moscow
Kremlin critic Navalny arrested on arrival in Moscow
After recovering from near-fatal poisoning in Germany, Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny returned to Moscow on Sunday and was detained at the airport.
