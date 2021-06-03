World

Video: Israeli opposition reaches coalition agreement

new video loaded: Israeli opposition reaches coalition agreement

Israeli opposition reaches coalition agreement

Israelis have responded with joy and frustration to the news that opposition parties have agreed to form a coalition government that would end Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year term as prime minister.

Tonight we are celebrating, we – it started out as a protest to encourage government change, and now Lapid has announced that he has a new government. This event therefore turned into a party. My fellow demonstrators and I were in the streets for over a year. So it’s a big celebration. We hope for this change, a better future for this wonderful state. This is why we are here.

International

