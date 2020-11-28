Video in the courtyard of a hospital captures an 81-year-old Italian serenade his dying wife.
Due to coronavirus restrictions in Italy, thousands of people have been unable to visit loved ones in hospitals, regardless of their ailment.
This did not stop Stefano Bozzini.
Earlier this month, Mr Bozzini, 81, plunged into the courtyard of a hospital in Castel San Giovanni, a town in the central region of Reggio Emilia, and began playing the accordion under the second story window of his 47-year-old wife. , Carla Sacchi, hospitalized for an illness unrelated to Covid-19. He has performed a few of his favorite songs including “Spanish Eyes”, the 1965 Bert Kaempfert classic made popular by crooners. Al martino, Engelbert Humperdinck and Elvis Presley.
The couple’s son, Maurizio Bozzini, recorded the serenade and sent it to a friend who posted it on Facebook. Local and international media picked up the video, a touching testament of deep love.
Ms Sacchi died Thursday at 74 and was buried on Saturday.
“We have all recognized love, in the simplicity and immediacy of its universal language,” Patrizia Barbieri, mayor of the neighboring town of Piacenza, wrote about it. Facebook page Thursday. She thanked Mr Bozzini for a tender gesture “which reminded us of what it really means to care about each other. Do everything so that the other person does not feel alone, overcoming any barrier.
In the video, Mr. Bozzini wears the characteristic hat of the Alpini, the mountain infantry of the Italian army, and he has often facilitated local Alpini gatherings as well as retirement homes. Alessandro Stragliati, the group leader of the local Alpini branch, said Mr Bozzini took his wife with him as she fell ill, “to distract her”.
After his death, “Stefano told me, I lost my Stella Alpina,” a term of tenderness as well as the Italian name for the edelweiss flower, Mr Stragliati said, adding: “He’s a man humble and simple, but it has touched the hearts of millions of people.
