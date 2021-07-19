World

Video: “If not now, when?” Johnson calls for England to end restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his decision to lift almost all of England’s pandemic restrictions at an address in his country home where he was in quarantine after exposure to Covid-19.

If we don’t open up now, we run the risk of even more difficult conditions during the colder months, when the virus has a natural advantage. We are losing this school vacation firewall. And there comes a point after so many have been vaccinated, when new restrictions no longer prevent hospitalizations and deaths, but simply delay the inevitable. And so we must ask the question, if not now, when? And while deaths and hospitalizations, as I said, are unfortunately increasing, those numbers are way below what our scientists predicted at the start of the roadmap. And so it is fair to proceed with caution as we are. But it’s also fair to recognize that this pandemic is far from over. And that is why I am concerned that it is essential to maintain the system of testing, tracing and isolation. The continued sacrifice of this large minority, those of us who are asked to isolate ourselves, remains important in allowing the rest of society to return to something like normalcy.

