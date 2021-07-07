World

Video: Haitian Ambassador Says Murder Was Professionally Committed

Photo of usama usama Send an email 16 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read

new video loaded: Haitian ambassador says murder was professionally committed

transcription

transcription

Haitian ambassador says murder was professionally committed

Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond said the murder of President Jovenel Moïse “was carried out by well-trained professional killers”.

It is a terrible situation, which happened in Haiti early this morning. What we have as information so far, it appears that this horrific act was carried out by well-trained professional killers, commandos. They spoke Spanish. This is what the pictures revealed. It is very important for this international manhunt because these killers are on the loose, we believe. So they come to the country to do this dirty work. We do not know if they are gone or if they are still there or if they have already left. But the police are investigating, and I think we are waiting for details. Hope we have even more information. These killers must be brought to justice. Therefore, we understand that it might be difficult to do it for ourselves, but we ask for international assistance.

recent episodes in International

International video coverage of the New York Times.

International video coverage of the New York Times.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 16 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Biden travels to Illinois to sell voters on family agenda – Times of India

3 hours ago

UN agency begins distributing food rations in Venezuela

3 hours ago

England face Denmark for place in Euro 2020 final – Live

5 hours ago

After the assassination of the Haitian president, the threat of further political violence intensifies.

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button