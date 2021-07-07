Video: Haitian Ambassador Says Murder Was Professionally Committed

It is a terrible situation, which happened in Haiti early this morning. What we have as information so far, it appears that this horrific act was carried out by well-trained professional killers, commandos. They spoke Spanish. This is what the pictures revealed. It is very important for this international manhunt because these killers are on the loose, we believe. So they come to the country to do this dirty work. We do not know if they are gone or if they are still there or if they have already left. But the police are investigating, and I think we are waiting for details. Hope we have even more information. These killers must be brought to justice. Therefore, we understand that it might be difficult to do it for ourselves, but we ask for international assistance.