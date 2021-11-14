Video: ‘Glasgow is the death knell for coal power’, says Johnson

“Nearly 200 countries have affixed their names to the Glasgow Climate Pact, marking a decisive shift in the global approach to tackling climate emissions, setting a clear roadmap to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degree and marking the beginning of the end for coal. Power. There is no doubt that Glasgow has sounded the death knell for coal power. It’s a fantastic achievement, and it’s just one of the many outcomes of COP26. Of course, my joy at this progress is tinged with disappointment. Those for whom climate change is already a matter of life and death, who can only sit idly by as their islands submerge, their farmlands turned desert, their homes battered by storms, they demanded a high standard. ambition for this summit. And while many of us were ready to go, not everyone was. And unfortunately, that is the nature of diplomacy. We can pressure, we can cajole, we can encourage, but we cannot force sovereign nations to do what they do not wish to do. “For months people have been asking me, some of you good people have been asking me, ‘Do you feel the weight of the world on your shoulders?’ And I can tell you that there was a really tense hour when I felt the weight of the world on my shoulders. And, you know, so many people have done so much in two years. The British team at international level, and, you know, that deal was absolutely under threat. It was really in danger. We crossed the line, and the reason we were able to do so is the trust we have built around the world.