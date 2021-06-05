Video: G7 finance leaders strike deal on global tax rates

I am delighted to report that today, after years of discussions, the G7 finance ministers have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system to adapt it to the global digital age, but most importantly , to make sure it’s fair, so the right businesses pay the right tax in the right places. And that is a huge price for UK taxpayers. It is a moment of great pride. And I want to thank my colleagues in the G7 for their collective leadership and for their willingness to work together to seize this moment, to reach a historic agreement that finally brings our global tax system into the 21st century. You know, it’s complicated. And this is the first step. This is an agreement between the finance ministers of the G7. And next month we will have a summit of G20 finance ministers to make further progress. But I think the crucial thing for people to remember is the principle of fairness. That’s what we did today, to make sure the playing field is level for all types of businesses. And whether it’s people operating in tax havens or digital businesses, we’re going to level the playing field and inject that principle of fairness into our global tax system.