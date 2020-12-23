Video: Frustration in UK ports over travel restrictions

World
In Britain, around 4,000 truck drivers were stranded along roads near the south-eastern English port of Dover after a 48-hour shutdown to prevent the spread of a variant of the coronavirus. Truckers wishing to travel to France must present proof of a negative viral test.
“We don’t have food, we don’t have drink, we don’t have anything – nobody cares about us. “But now they’re talking about a Covid test, but there is no Covid test. And I spoke with the policeman. He told me, when you go to Maidstone. I tell them, how do we get to Maidstone if the traffic – if the traffic with the trucks – is 200 kilometers? ” [shouting] [yelling in distress] [arguing]
