Video: Former Maldives president injured in bomb attack

Former Maldives president injured in bomb attack

An explosion in the capital, Malé, on Thursday evening left former President Mohamed Nasheed in critical condition. Police said the attack was an assassination attempt.

[sirens] The police department is currently investigating the act of terror targeting the Speaker of Parliament, former President Mohamed Nasheed, which occurred on May 6 in Neeloafaru Hingun as an urgent priority. The MPS, the Maldives Police Department, received information about the attack at 8:36 pm on May 6, 2021. At approximately 8:38 pm, police first responders attended the scene and immediately issued protocols for the attack. ‘investigation. All necessary resources available to investigative and forensic teams are used for this purpose.

