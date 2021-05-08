Video: Former Maldives president injured in bomb attack

[sirens] The police department is currently investigating the act of terror targeting the Speaker of Parliament, former President Mohamed Nasheed, which occurred on May 6 in Neeloafaru Hingun as an urgent priority. The MPS, the Maldives Police Department, received information about the attack at 8:36 pm on May 6, 2021. At approximately 8:38 pm, police first responders attended the scene and immediately issued protocols for the attack. ‘investigation. All necessary resources available to investigative and forensic teams are used for this purpose.