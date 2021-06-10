World
Video: First lady wears jacket to send message on international travel
Jill Biden, the first lady, wore a black jacket with the word ‘LOVE’ on the back during President Biden’s first in-person meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday. Dr Biden said his choice of jacket and message was to bring “the love of America.”
Remove the message from the back of your jacket, if you want. Oh, love. Yeah, well, I think we bring love to America. I think this is a world conference and we are trying to bring unity across the world. And I think it’s important right now, that people should feel a sense of unity for all countries and feel a sense of hope after this year of the panda.
