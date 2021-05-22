World

Video: Fans arrive for Eurovision Song Contest

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 2 1 minute read

[singing together] “I don’t feel any hatred. I’m just sorry. Sorry! ”“ Woohoo! ” “What I don’t really like is that there aren’t any international people here. Because it’s really the once a year that you meet up with all your international friends. They aren’t here.” So that makes us a little sad, I would say. “Usually you also have the other countries that are dressed like that. But then obviously in the colors of their own country, their own flag. And it gives such a good vibe, even. when you’re in the arena. So it’s – of course it’s fabulous whether it’s in Holland, fabulous whether it’s in Holland, but really the other fans, we miss them. Reporter: “Say – me why you put glitter on your mask. “” Because it’s Eurovision time. And it’s Covid. It’s corona. So everyone has to be careful. But yes, I think you should do your best. And yeah. Let’s celebrate Eurovision. ” [music] “We’re very excited and, yes, we don’t know if we will, but if we win it would be very, very nice. Also because next year it will be in Italy. So very, very good. Hopefully. Fingers crossed. ”“ Iceland is so original, authentic, and they’ve grown up and he’s a fantastic singer and I love the act. ” “I agree. Malta is also a very, very good singer.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 2 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Senior Sudanese official resigns over murder of 2 protesters

3 hours ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan heads for bigger political challenge – Times of India

4 hours ago

What is the next step after the ceasefire in Gaza?

5 hours ago

The risk of nuclear war in Taiwan in 1958 would be greater than what is publicly known

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button