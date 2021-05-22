Video: Fans arrive for Eurovision Song Contest

[singing together] “I don’t feel any hatred. I’m just sorry. Sorry! ”“ Woohoo! ” “What I don’t really like is that there aren’t any international people here. Because it’s really the once a year that you meet up with all your international friends. They aren’t here.” So that makes us a little sad, I would say. “Usually you also have the other countries that are dressed like that. But then obviously in the colors of their own country, their own flag. And it gives such a good vibe, even. when you’re in the arena. So it’s – of course it’s fabulous whether it’s in Holland, fabulous whether it’s in Holland, but really the other fans, we miss them. Reporter: “Say – me why you put glitter on your mask. “” Because it’s Eurovision time. And it’s Covid. It’s corona. So everyone has to be careful. But yes, I think you should do your best. And yeah. Let’s celebrate Eurovision. ” [music] “We’re very excited and, yes, we don’t know if we will, but if we win it would be very, very nice. Also because next year it will be in Italy. So very, very good. Hopefully. Fingers crossed. ”“ Iceland is so original, authentic, and they’ve grown up and he’s a fantastic singer and I love the act. ” “I agree. Malta is also a very, very good singer.