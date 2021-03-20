World
Video: Europe resumes administering AstraZeneca vaccines
Europe resumes administering AstraZeneca vaccines
Governments across Europe rushed to resume use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine on Friday after the European Union’s main drug regulator announced Thursday that the injections were safe and effective.
“I know there is a lot of control because of the mass vaccination that will be there, so and I know that, yeah, obviously there are so many people who are going to get vaccinated that they would have, you know. , events that took place anyway. “We only had 10 today. We finished them in five minutes and everyone came over and said, yes we needed. And even we had people asking for them, but we didn’t have enough. So I hope we will have more next week.
