Video: EU chief criticizes AstraZeneca over delivery delays

AstraZeneca unfortunately by-produced and under-delivered, which of course painfully reduced the speed of the vaccination campaign. Open roads run both ways, and that is why we need to ensure reciprocity and proportionality. And I want to be clear about reciprocity. If the situation does not change, we will have to think about how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries dependent on their level of openness. So we export a lot to countries that produce vaccines themselves. And we think that’s an invitation to be open, so that we also see the exports from those countries coming back to the European Union. In other words, we want reliable vaccine deliveries. We want to increase contracts. We want to see reciprocity and proportionality of exports, and we are ready to use whatever tools we need to achieve that.