Video: England to ease restrictions on international travel

Today we are announcing a new, simpler, easier system that will decrease the burden on people traveling and stay in place at least until the new year. This means that you will not have to take a test before departure. The day 2 PCR test will be scrapped in favor of lateral flow, and all of this is only available because so many people have been vaccinated. Nine out of 10 adults in this country are there, and that has allowed us to take down the traffic light system and make it easier for people to travel while maintaining that protection for everyone’s health. If you have not been vaccinated and I don’t mean for a medical reason, but simply because you choose not to be vaccinated, then of course you will have to continue to take the additional test, which involves the extra money. Most people will say that nine out of 10 adults have been vaccinated in this country, so that just doesn’t apply to most people. And in fact, the other thing I’m announcing today is that there will be over 50 countries where we are going to recognize their vaccination programs in addition to the EU and the US. So many other countries will now come into this regime where people can come here and they won’t need to go through PCR tests and self-isolate.