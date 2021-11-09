Video: England to demand frontline health workers get vaccinated

I concluded that everyone who works in the NHS and social services will need to be vaccinated. We need to avoid preventable damage and protect NHS patients, protect NHS colleagues and, of course, protect the NHS itself. There will be two main exemptions: one for those who do not have face to face contact with patients, and the second for those who are medically exempt. This decision does not mean that I do not recognize the concerns about the pressures on the workforce this winter, and even beyond. As some people may have chosen to quit their jobs because of the decision we made, of course I agree. It is with this in mind that we have chosen that the condition not take effect until 12 weeks after parliamentary approval, leaving time for the remaining colleagues to make the positive choice to protect themselves and those around them, and time for workforce planning. Subject to parliamentary approval, we expect the application of this condition to begin on April 1.