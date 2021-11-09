World

Video: England to demand frontline health workers get vaccinated

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

new video loaded: England to demand frontline health workers get vaccinated

transcription

transcription

England to demand frontline health workers get vaccinated

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said frontline health workers in England must be vaccinated against Covid-19 by April in order to “avoid preventable damage and protect patients.”

I concluded that everyone who works in the NHS and social services will need to be vaccinated. We need to avoid preventable damage and protect NHS patients, protect NHS colleagues and, of course, protect the NHS itself. There will be two main exemptions: one for those who do not have face to face contact with patients, and the second for those who are medically exempt. This decision does not mean that I do not recognize the concerns about the pressures on the workforce this winter, and even beyond. As some people may have chosen to quit their jobs because of the decision we made, of course I agree. It is with this in mind that we have chosen that the condition not take effect until 12 weeks after parliamentary approval, leaving time for the remaining colleagues to make the positive choice to protect themselves and those around them, and time for workforce planning. Subject to parliamentary approval, we expect the application of this condition to begin on April 1.

recent episodes in Coronavirus pandemic: latest updates


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

West of the Nile and around the Sudd

2 mins ago

Should Elon Musk try to solve world hunger problem with $ 6 billion? 5 questions answered

4 hours ago

Chaudhry: Pakistani government ready to give activists who want to flee violence a chance for peace: Minister Fawad Chaudhry – Times of India

4 hours ago

Tesla sale wipes out $ 175 billion after Musk’s stock sale tweet

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button