Video: England extends Covid restrictions, delaying opening by one month

We can just continue with the entire Stage 4 on June 21, even though there is a real possibility that the virus will overtake vaccines and thousands more deaths would ensue that could have been prevented, or else we can donate at the NHS still a few crucial weeks to put the remaining jabs in the arms of those in need. And since today I can’t say that we passed our four tests to move to Stage 4 on June 21, I think it’s reasonable to wait a little longer. And we will advance our goal of giving every adult in this country a first dose by July 19. This includes young people over 18 with 23 and 24 year olds invited to book jabs from tomorrow. We therefore reduce the risk of transmission among the groups that mix the most. And to give the NHS that extra time, we will be suspending Stage 4 openings until July 29.