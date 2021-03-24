World

Video: Deadly tears of fire across the Rohingya camp

Deadly tears of fire across the Rohingya camp

Bangladeshi authorities say at least 15 people have died after a devastating fire ravaged the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, again leaving hundreds injured and tens of thousands homeless.

“We are deeply concerned about the fire that has taken place in some camps near Cox’s Bazar.” “The families were separated. Some children are still looking for their parents. It is a very, very difficult situation, and our hearts go out to the thousands of refugees who have encountered yet another disaster. “

