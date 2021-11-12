Video: De Klerk apologizes for apartheid in posthumous video

This is my last message to the people of South Africa. The first issue I want to focus on is apartheid and apartheid and me. I am still often accused by critics of continuing, in one way or another, to justify apartheid, or separate development, as we will prefer to call it later. It is true that in my youth I defended a separate development. Subsequently, on many occasions, I have apologized for the pain and indignity that apartheid has inflicted on people – people of color in South Africa. Many believe me, but others don’t. Therefore, allow me today, in this last post, to repeat: I apologize, without reservation, for the pain and the hurt, and the indignity, and the damage that apartheid has caused to black people, to the browns and the Indians of South Africa. I do this, not only as a former leader of the National Party, but also as an individual.