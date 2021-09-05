World

Video: Crowds celebrate in Guinea after official military coup

Crowds celebrate in Guinea after official military coup

Residents applauded as troops passed through Guinea’s capital, Conakry, after the country’s special forces chief claimed he had seized power from its president. If the coup succeeds, it will be the third violent transfer of power to a West African country in the past five months.

