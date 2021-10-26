World

Video: Canadians expect 'big things': Trudeau swears in new cabinet

Canadians expect ‘big things’: Trudeau swears in new cabinet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada presented a broad agenda during his inauguration ceremony and renewed his commitment to end the coronavirus pandemic and fight climate change.

One of the things that we have seen very clearly in this election is that Canadians expect this Parliament and this government to do great things, and to continue to scale up more and more quickly. the fight against climate change, whether it is moving forward in even more concrete and tangible ways on the road to reconciliation, or whether it is to see what it really means to rebuild better and s ‘ensure that as we grow our economy, everyone is included. We know there are things that are a priority for Canadians. First, end the pandemic for good. Canada, as we all know, is a world leader in immunization rates, but we are not yet out of it. We must continue to remain vigilant, continue to support people in difficulty in parts of the country and continue to implement the priorities that we set a few weeks ago to end this pandemic.

From covering conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, to covering the latest styling trends and scientific developments, Times Video reporters deliver an eye-opening and unforgettable view of the world. .

