Video: Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

It is a momentous occasion. I mean, the geek in me is amazed that we – no one would have thought. I think, you know, even though we looked back on the first discovery of the virus, that less than a year later, we would authorize and then distribute a vaccine. So I think this is just a testament to the decades of science, technology and research that went into the development of this vaccine. I think this is a testament to the work of regulators working together internationally. This is a testament to our team who really devoted incredible time, energy and resources to this. And I think, you know, it’s a great day for Canada. When we do an authorization, it means we have looked at it and the benefits outweigh the potential risks. But it’s still a drug. It’s still a vaccine, and there are potential risks, although they are rare. That is why it is important that we continue to monitor it. So I would say to Canadians, you know, that we allowed it. If it’s their turn to get the shot, they should absolutely feel comfortable getting it. But we have to continue to monitor it as we would any product, because obviously when we do the research, the research is done in clinical trials. They are done in small groups of people under ideal conditions. And we need to get information about the vaccine as it comes out and begins to be used by more people, not just in Canada but around the world.