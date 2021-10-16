World
Video: Britons pay homage to murdered lawmaker
new video loaded: British pay homage to murdered lawmaker
British pay homage to murdered lawmaker
British leaders and local residents paid tribute to David Amess, a Tory lawmaker who was fatally stabbed on Friday while meeting with voters at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, England.
I feel like I have lost a member of my family. I feel like he was a family from Southend, that he was the leader of Southend, and he was everywhere. So he was right, I feel like I lost – I’m deprived of a family member. We will continue, we absolutely – we live in an open democratic society. We cannot be intimidated by an individual or motivated, motivated people, to prevent us from functioning in the service of our elected democracy.
