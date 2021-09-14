World

Video: British Prime Minister presents winter plan to fight Covid-19

British Prime Minister presents winter plan to fight Covid-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a plan to offer people 50 and over a booster vaccine, as part of a winter strategy to prevent a new wave of coronavirus cases and avoid another lockdown in the country.

I would like to present our Covid management plan this fall and winter. Basically, we’re going to continue. We will continue to offer testing. We will continue to urge everyone to be reasonable, to be responsible. Wash your hands. Use ventilation. Consider wearing a face covering in crowded places with people you don’t know. Stay home if you are not feeling well. Download and use the app. We are confident in the vaccines that have made such a difference in our lives, and we are now stepping up that effort, offering injections to 12-15 year olds on the advice of the chief medical officers who gave this advice based on the health, well-being and educational prospects of the children themselves. And for those over 50 and under 50 who are at risk or more at risk, we are now moving forward with the booster program – a third dose six months after your second dose. And so that’s going to mean we’re going to build even higher walls of immunization and vaccine protection in this country.

