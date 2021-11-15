Video: British police say taxi explosion outside hospital terrorist act

The motivation for this incident is unclear. Our investigations indicate that an improvised explosive device was made, and our assumption, so far, is that it was built by the taxi passenger. It is unknown why he then took him to the women’s hospital, as is the reason for his sudden explosion. We are of course aware that there were commemorative events not far from the hospital, and that the ignition occurred shortly before 11 a.m. continue. Although the motivation for this incident is not yet understood, considering all the circumstances, it has been declared a terrorist incident and the anti-terrorism police are continuing to investigate. Our investigations will now continue to seek to understand how the device was constructed, the motivation for the incident, and whether anyone else was involved in it. We believe we know the identity of the passenger, but we cannot confirm this at this time. Our investigations led us to two addresses. The first was Sutcliffe Street in the Kensington district of Liverpool, and there three men aged 21, 26 and 29 were arrested yesterday under section 41 of the Terrorism Act. Not long ago in the Kensington area, another 20-year-old man was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act. They will be questioned later today by counterterrorism detectives.