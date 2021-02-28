Video: British pandemic hero ‘Captain Tom’ honored at funeral

[guns fire] “Dad, you always told us, ‘best step forward’, and true to your word, that’s exactly what you did last year, raising a fortune for the NHS and walking the heart of the nation. In a way, we asked ourselves, “Who would have thought that?” Yet, knowing you like us, your motivation and inspiration came as no surprise. “We had been so close as a family before this, but we were even closer as the world was enthralled with your spirit of hope, positivity and resilience. You are not a man who is used to expressing your inner feelings, but this time together you evoked an honesty between us that seemed so magical that you become a beacon of light and hope for the world. “We are all very proud of all that you have accomplished and we promise to keep your legacy alive. Thank you for all the privileged moments that we have shared. Our relationship cannot be broken by death. You will always be with me.