Video: British pandemic hero ‘Captain Tom’ honored at funeral
new video loaded: British pandemic hero Captain Tom is honored at funeral
transcription
transcription
British pandemic hero Captain Tom is honored at funeral
Tom Moore, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, raised millions for Britain’s National Health Service during the pandemic by swimming laps in his backyard. He received military honors on Saturday.
-
[guns fire] “Dad, you always told us, ‘best step forward’, and true to your word, that’s exactly what you did last year, raising a fortune for the NHS and walking the heart of the nation. In a way, we asked ourselves, “Who would have thought that?” Yet, knowing you like us, your motivation and inspiration came as no surprise. “We had been so close as a family before this, but we were even closer as the world was enthralled with your spirit of hope, positivity and resilience. You are not a man who is used to expressing your inner feelings, but this time together you evoked an honesty between us that seemed so magical that you become a beacon of light and hope for the world. “We are all very proud of all that you have accomplished and we promise to keep your legacy alive. Thank you for all the privileged moments that we have shared. Our relationship cannot be broken by death. You will always be with me.
Recent episodes of Coronavirus pandemic: latest updates
Source link