Video: British lawmaker killed in knife attack

“Just after noon today Essex Police were called with reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea. The emergency services response to this incident was immediate and our agents arrived on scene within minutes. Upon arrival, they found Sir David Amess, MP, who had suffered multiple injuries. It was a difficult incident, but our officers and paramedics from the Eastern England Ambulance Service worked extremely hard to save Sir David. Tragically, he died at the scene. “I have worked with him for many years and have so many fond memories of working with him, and he was such a nice man. And the only thing that really struck me was how great he was a constituency MP. He loved Southend. He loved Basildon when he represented Basildon, and he did so much for his constituents, went above and beyond. “It’s going to kind of break up the community, really. Yes, it is very sad. “As far as David as an MP, he was – he was fantastic. No matter what your political stripe, David would always try to help if he could. He was always very accessible and worked extremely hard.