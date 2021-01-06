World

Video: Britain scrambles to fight virus

Britain scrambles to fight virus

Speaking at a press conference, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 1.3 million people had already been vaccinated and he hoped the most vulnerable could be protected by the vaccine by around six weeks.

I can tell you that this afternoon – with Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca combined – as of this afternoon we have now vaccinated over 1.1 million people in England and over 1.3 million across the United Kingdom. Then we think that by mid-February, when a very large part of the most vulnerable groups will have been vaccinated, or at least hopefully and believe that’s the top four of the JCVI cohorts, then you know, there really is the prospect of starting relaxation.

